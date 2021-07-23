Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $295,000 Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,592,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,738,000 after acquiring an additional 205,704 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,923,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,811,000 after acquiring an additional 64,780 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,522,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,199,000 after acquiring an additional 119,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,745,000 after acquiring an additional 271,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNW opened at $83.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNW. Mizuho increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

