Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives $9.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.75 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

