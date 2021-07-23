Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $10.80

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.80, but opened at $11.17. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 34 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $43.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. Analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 173.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

