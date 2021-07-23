Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $10.80

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.80, but opened at $11.17. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 34 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $43.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. Analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
