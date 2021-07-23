Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PM has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.92.

PM stock opened at $97.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $100.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.28.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,017 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after buying an additional 7,039,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,356,000 after buying an additional 740,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,459,000 after buying an additional 233,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,459,000 after buying an additional 325,321 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,223,000 after buying an additional 1,480,697 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

