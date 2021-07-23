Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Increases Dividend to $0.88 Per Share

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.875 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Phillips 66 Partners has increased its dividend by 45.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Phillips 66 Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 96.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.6%.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Shares of PSXP opened at $37.15 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.