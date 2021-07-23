Phocas Financial Corp. Has $10.91 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,801 shares during the period. Meta Financial Group makes up 1.4% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.75% of Meta Financial Group worth $10,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth $59,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth $87,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.07. 879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,660. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

