Phocas Financial Corp. Trims Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,455 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,078 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services comprises about 1.2% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

EFSC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.27. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

