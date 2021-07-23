Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0110 on Major Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $922,408.18 and $5.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,475.62 or 1.00139547 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00034521 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.90 or 0.01245434 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.12 or 0.00358067 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.67 or 0.00436859 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006048 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00051067 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,611,212 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

