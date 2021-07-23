Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.28). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get 155675 (BLD.TO) alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLD. Roth Capital cut shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

155675 has a 52 week low of C$49.61 and a 52 week high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.34 million.

About 155675 (BLD.TO)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.