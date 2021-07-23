Piper Sandler Lowers PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $13.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.19% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 331,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 669,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 215,359 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

