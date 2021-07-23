Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.84. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$3.77, with a volume of 60,714 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.58, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$280.86 million and a PE ratio of -20.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.61.

In other Platinum Group Metals news, Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total value of C$186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$155,000. Also, Director R. Michael Jones sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.63, for a total transaction of C$49,035.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$38,419.87. Insiders sold 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $669,062 in the last ninety days.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

