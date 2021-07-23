Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2021

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.84. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$3.77, with a volume of 60,714 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.58, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$280.86 million and a PE ratio of -20.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.61.

In other Platinum Group Metals news, Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total value of C$186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$155,000. Also, Director R. Michael Jones sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.63, for a total transaction of C$49,035.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$38,419.87. Insiders sold 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $669,062 in the last ninety days.

About Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

