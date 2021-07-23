Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

Shares of PLXS traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.19. 109,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Plexus has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.79.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $193,545.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,344.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,076 shares of company stock worth $1,045,755 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

