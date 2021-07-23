Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to announce sales of $113.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.00 million and the highest is $122.00 million. Plug Power posted sales of $68.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $486.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $461.73 million to $617.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $755.18 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $890.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PLUG has been the topic of several analyst reports. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.26.

PLUG stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 543,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,491,290. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.96. Plug Power has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,731 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

