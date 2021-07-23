Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.54 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.73.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 718.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

