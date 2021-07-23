Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

Shares of PSTV stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.18. 2,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,327. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $46.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.48.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

