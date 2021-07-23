Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,599 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,716,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Martin Marietta Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,071,000 after acquiring an additional 148,048 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,670 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,527,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,562,000 after acquiring an additional 110,214 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,821,000 after acquiring an additional 150,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $826,022,000 after acquiring an additional 501,135 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.75.

NYSE:MLM opened at $350.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.04 and a fifty-two week high of $383.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $355.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

