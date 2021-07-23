Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,612,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of FTAC Olympus Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $883,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 425,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 325,001 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,015,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,065,000.

FTOC opened at $10.76 on Friday. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.61 million during the quarter.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on FTAC Olympus Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

