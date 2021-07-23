Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 498,500 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 498,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,488,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $1,889,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $24,096,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $19,008,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,006 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.20. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.27 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

TNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.