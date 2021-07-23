Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $23.09 Million Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,127,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,092,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TME. FMR LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,169,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,476,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TME opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

TME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. cut their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

