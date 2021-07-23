Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $27,000 in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in LivaNova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIVN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

LIVN stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.11. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

