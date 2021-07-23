Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $28,000 in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,712,000 after buying an additional 246,129 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,213,000 after buying an additional 1,232,893 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,714,000 after buying an additional 150,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $26.90 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

