Polychain Monsters (PMON) Market Capitalization Reaches $15.68 Million

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.81 or 0.00014855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a total market capitalization of $15.68 million and $1.60 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polychain Monsters alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00048542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00014289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.33 or 0.00859778 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,644,919 coins and its circulating supply is 3,260,103 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polychain Monsters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polychain Monsters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.