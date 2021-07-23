Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.460-$13.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pool also updated its FY21 guidance to $13.46-13.96 EPS.

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $454.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,728. Pool has a 1-year low of $285.92 and a 1-year high of $478.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $447.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $482.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $462.14.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.