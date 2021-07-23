Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.460-$13.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pool also updated its FY21 guidance to $13.46-13.96 EPS.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $454.33. 4,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $447.36. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $285.92 and a fifty-two week high of $478.67.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pool has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $462.14.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

