PotCoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.79 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $3,071.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,645.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,068.33 or 0.06335727 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.11 or 0.01366537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.03 or 0.00370739 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00141736 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.43 or 0.00613959 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.76 or 0.00385214 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.13 or 0.00300599 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,453,259 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

