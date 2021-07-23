Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,469 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Precigen were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Precigen by 8.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Precigen by 5.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Precigen by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Precigen by 30.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Precigen alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 509,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $3,856,665.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,342,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,706,275.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $59,053.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,999.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,863,993 shares of company stock worth $20,058,618 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Precigen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $5.56 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. Equities analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Precigen Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.