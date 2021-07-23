Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.89 EPS

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.82) by ($1.89), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.56) EPS.

Shares of NYSE PDS traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,094. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.53. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 3.16.

PDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

