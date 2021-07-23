Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given Hold Rating at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt restated their hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PD. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Precision Drilling to C$37.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.66.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$42.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$44.89. The firm has a market cap of C$569.94 million and a PE ratio of -3.86. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$15.80 and a twelve month high of C$54.72.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -4.5100005 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

