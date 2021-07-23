Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.02.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded down C$1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting C$41.75. 72,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$15.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.72. The stock has a market cap of C$555.44 million and a PE ratio of -3.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$44.89.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -4.5100005 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

