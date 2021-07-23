Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at Evercore

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Evercore from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.14% from the stock’s current price.

PD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital set a C$80.00 price objective on Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.22.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of PD stock traded down C$0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$41.88. The company had a trading volume of 73,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$15.80 and a twelve month high of C$54.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$557.17 million and a P/E ratio of -3.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.89.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -4.5100005 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.