Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) shot up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.66 and last traded at $30.65. 2,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 180,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRLD. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 3,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $132,755.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,743.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,277. Company insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $683,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $8,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

