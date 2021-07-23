Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prelude Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $95.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.42.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 3,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $132,755.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,743.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $602,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $602,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,628 shares of company stock worth $2,327,277. Company insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLD. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 124.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after acquiring an additional 186,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 24.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 642,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,860,000 after acquiring an additional 126,950 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $8,229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,907,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 3,400.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

