Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRBZF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Shares of PRBZF stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.05. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of $72.04 and a 12 month high of $102.66.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.