Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$120.00 to C$127.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Premium Brands traded as high as C$128.05 and last traded at C$128.19, with a volume of 30743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$126.66.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PBH. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Premium Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$124.41. The firm has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.62.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$992.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 5.2800006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Company Profile (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

