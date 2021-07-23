Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 36,859 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,859 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.92% of Digital Turbine worth $65,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.