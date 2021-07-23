Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $64.12 Million Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 369.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $64,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 35.0% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,942 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 85.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth about $3,977,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth about $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $44.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

GMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.