Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $67.03 Million Position in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 39.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,745,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ADC Therapeutics were worth $67,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,142,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,702,000 after buying an additional 155,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,630,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,210,000 after buying an additional 829,755 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 153.8% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 607,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after buying an additional 368,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 9.50. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $53.35.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. Analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADCT shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

ADC Therapeutics Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.