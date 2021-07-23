Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $75.26 Million Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,637 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.52% of Power Integrations worth $75,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Power Integrations by 830.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.17.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $82.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.80. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $99.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

