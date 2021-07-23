Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,094,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,435,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $29,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $38,000. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.65. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $146.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens began coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

