Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Primo Water alerts:

NYSE PRMW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 26,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,279. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other Primo Water news, CFO Jay Wells sold 38,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $662,709.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $672,864.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,578.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,114,054 shares of company stock worth $19,308,999 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter valued at $44,860,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at $35,014,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Primo Water by 365.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,738,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,529,000 after buying an additional 2,150,467 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter worth about $32,228,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter worth about $23,984,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.