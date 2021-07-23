Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $36.00 target price on Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 9.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Profound Medical by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.14. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 385.73% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

