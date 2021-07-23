Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Down to $22.20

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.20, but opened at $21.73. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 36.26 and a quick ratio of 36.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,354,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,727,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,623,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,745,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,608,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

