ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,841 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.31% of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter worth $1,347,000.

Get ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

NYSEARCA:UBT opened at $55.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76. ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $73.65.

ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Fund invests in United States Treasury securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.