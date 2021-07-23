Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Grand Canyon Education makes up about 11.5% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $26,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

NASDAQ LOPE traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $92.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,500. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

