Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,825 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group accounts for 3.7% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Nexstar Media Group worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $76,207,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,051,000 after purchasing an additional 339,198 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,420,000 after purchasing an additional 322,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,377,000 after purchasing an additional 303,321 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $343,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,582. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.33. 896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.39. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

