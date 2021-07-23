Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Takes $3.42 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OIH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $906,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OIH traded down $4.65 on Friday, hitting $185.98. 8,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,655. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.63. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 1-year low of $87.48 and a 1-year high of $248.09.

