Public Index Network Price Up 27% Over Last 7 Days (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $11.83 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for $0.0777 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00041106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00105732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00142602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,611.86 or 0.99864959 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

