Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Raised to $287.00 at Morgan Stanley

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $266.00 to $287.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $291.30.

NYSE PSA opened at $309.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $315.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.09.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,722,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Public Storage by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,675,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,524,000 after buying an additional 280,135 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

