Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Sells $968,250.00 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $968,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pulmonx stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.11. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.37. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. started coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

