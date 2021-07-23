Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 523.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLSE stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $45.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

